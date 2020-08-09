Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Dean Jones wants KKR to let young star open the batting

IPL 2020: Dean Jones wants KKR to let young star open the batting

He was soon snapped up in the IPL auction by Kolkata Knight Riders and the youngster has been an integral part of the team over the past two seasons. He has tallied over 200 runs in both the last two seasons and has four half-centuries to his name.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 06:55 IST

By Hindustan Times, Delhi, Hindustan Times Delhi

File image of Dean Jones. (Hindustan Times)

Young batting sensation Shubman Gill is someone who has been earmarked for success at the international level by several current and former cricketers. The batsman first came into spotlight after playing a crucial role in India’s U-19 World Cup winning campaign in 2018.

He was soon snapped up in the IPL auction by Kolkata Knight Riders and the youngster has been an integral part of the team over the past two seasons. A top order batsman, Gill has had to bat in the middle order for KKR but hasn’t disappointed. He has tallied over 200 runs in both the last two seasons and has four half-centuries to his name.

Full Coverage of IPL 2020

Former Australian cricketer and popular cricket pundit Dean Jones believes the time time has come for KKR to let Gill open the batting and showcase to the world his prowess in batting at the top of the order.

“I want to see Shubman Gill open the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders. I think there is an opportunity for it now and the time has come for them to put him at the top of the order and let him play,” Jones said while naming the youngsters as one of the players he will be watching out this season.



With Chris Lynn no more being part of the KKR line-up there is definitely space at the top of the order and Gill deserves a go this season. IPL will be played on the placid tracks of the UAE this season and Gill can make the most of the good batting conditions.

Talking about another player that he would be interested to see, Jones named Delhi Capitals star Rishabh Pant.

“I am also very keen to see how Rishabh Pant plays. He has been a bit up and down and it will be interesting to see how he handles the pressure of knowing that Dhoni is back playing,” Deano told Hindustan Times during an exclusive conversation from his home in Australia.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Meet Abhishek Banerjee: In front of and behind the camera
Aug 09, 2020 07:07 IST
‘Security withdrawn as I spoke against administration’: Cong Rajya Sabha MP
Aug 09, 2020 07:06 IST
Happy birthday Mahesh Babu: Here are his 6 best performances
Aug 09, 2020 07:07 IST
Champagne Jehan Daruvala
Aug 09, 2020 07:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.