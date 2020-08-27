IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals announce Daniel Sams as replacement for Jason Roy

Sections
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals have announced uncapped Australian left-arm seamer Daniel Sams as Roy’s replacement in the squad. Sams was the top wicket-taker in last year’s Big Bash League (BBL).

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 20:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Daniel Sams. (Big Bash League)

The Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals on Thursday announced the replacement for England opener Jason Roy. The right-handed batsman pulled out of the upcoming T20 series against Pakistan due to a side strain. The injury has also ruled him out of the 13th edition of IPL which kicks off from next month.

Delhi Capitals have announced uncapped Australian left-arm seamer Daniel Sams as Roy’s replacement in the squad. Sams was the top wicket-taker in last year’s Big Bash League (BBL).

Speaking on being part of the franchise, Sams said that he feels fortunate to get a chance to play IPL this year. “The IPL is a huge platform for any cricketer, and back home, we all follow the tournament extremely closely every year,” he said.

“I feel fortunate to be a part of it this year, and I’m thankful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to join the rest of the players in the UAE,” the youngster added.



Sams’ inclusion also gives dimension to the DC attack which only had right-arm pacers in their main squad.He will be joining fellow Australians Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey at the Delhi Capitals.

Sams came into the limelight during last year’s Big Bash League where he picked up 30 wickets in 17 games for the Sydney Thunders.

