Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals announces JSW Group as team’s principal sponsor for upcoming season

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 16:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Delhi Capitals cricketers Prithvi Shaw (R) and Shikhar Dhawan. (Representational photo) (AFP)

Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals on Friday announced JSW Group as the team’s Principal Sponsor for the upcoming season of the IPL to be held in UAE between September to November 2020. JSW Group comes in place of Daikin Air-Conditioning who had been the Delhi franchise’s Principal Sponsors since 2015.

Delhi Capitals reached the knock-outs of the last season and with a few additions, which have strengthened the existing squad, the team will be looking to enter the knock-outs again and perhaps reach the final of the tournament, something they have never done in the past.

“We at the JSW Group see this as a tremendous opportunity to step in as Principal Sponsor for the Delhi Capitals.



“At JSW, we strive to be “Better Everyday”, and over the past 2 years we have been witness to the DC team adopting this very same philopshy and constantly striving to reach new heights. DC embodies the same zeal, desire and hunger as JSW and thus we are proud to be the principal sponsor of the Capital city’s IPL team and wish them all the best for IPL 2020, ” Parth Jindal, Chairman and Co-Owner of Delhi Capitals said

Speaking about his expectations on the team’s performance during the new season, Mr Parth Jindal added, “The upcoming edition of the IPL will be different for more reasons than one. I have full faith in our team’s players and coaching staff to better the results of the previous year. I wish them all the very best as they prepare to depart for UAE.”

