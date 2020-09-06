Sections
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals assistant physiotherapist tests positive for Covid-19

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals on Sunday confirmed that a member of the support staff has tested positive for Covid-19.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 22:48 IST

By hindustantime.com, Hindustan Times

File photo of IPL trophy. (BCCI photo)

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is all set to get underway from September 19 in the UAE but cases of Covid-19 continue to trickle in among the franchises. Delhi Capitals on Sunday confirmed that a member of the support staff has tested positive for Covid-19 during the third round of testing.

“Delhi Capitals Assistant Physiotherapist has tested positive for COVID-19. He was going through his mandatory quarantine, and had tested negative for his first two tests conducted on arrival in Dubai, and tested positive for the third one,” the franchise informed through a press release.

IPL 2020 FULL SCHEDULE: DATE, TIME & VENUE OF ALL MATCHES

“He was yet to meet with, and had not been in contact with any players or staff of the franchise. He was isolated immediately, and is currently at the IPL Isolation Facility in Dubai for the next 14 days, at the end of which he will have to produce two negative reports for him to be able to join the Delhi Capitals squad. The franchise’s medical team is in constant touch with him, and wishes him a speedy recovery,” the release further stated.

The development comes on a day when the BCCI came out with the full schedule of IPL 2020. The bio-secure bubble was earlier breached when several members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent tested positive for Covid-19, which also included two players.



While CSK will take on Mumbai Indians in the opening encounter, Delhi Capitals will play Kings XI Punjab on September 20 in the second match of the season.

