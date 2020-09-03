IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals bowling coach Ryan Harris says he still gets goose bumps seeing former Australia captain and DC head coach Ricky Ponting talk in the huddle

Having joined the Delhi Capitals support staff as a Bowling Coach ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, Australia’s Ryan Harris was finally out of his room on Wednesday evening, and oversaw his first nets session with the Delhi Capitals after arriving here last week.

The former Australian pacer said he’s heard good things about the team and is already looking forward to working with the dynamic bowling attack. He said, “I’ve heard a lot of good things about the Delhi Capitals. I’ve admired the way that Delhi has played over the last few years. I’ve spent a fair bit of time in the IPL, both playing and as a coach with Punjab. It’s nice to be a part of a big franchise like the Delhi Capitals.”

“There are a few players with whom I have played with and against during my time with Australia and in the IPL, so it was nice to see some familiar faces. It’s going to be nice to sit with them, and most importantly talk to them about their cricket,” added the 40-year-old.

Having been allowed to set foot outside on Wednesday morning after six days in isolation, Harris says it felt good. “Honestly, six days isn’t a lot, but it felt like three weeks for me because I am not someone who can sit still for very long. But when I got the message this morning from the doctor, saying I’ve cleared my quarantine and my tests, that was probably the best message I’ve ever got (laughs). Then to obviously watch the boys train has been fantastic,” he said.

Having also watched the players train in the nets on Wednesday, Harris said it didn’t look like the boys were out of practice in the past few months, “I know that the boys haven’t been able to train in the past few months due to the pandemic, but watching them bat and bowl, and seeing some shots flying over the fence, I’ve been impressed with them.”

“Their work ethic is unbelievable and they seem in very good space for guys who haven’t done a lot of training - they look in excellent condition,” he added.

The former IPL winner has joined his former Captain Ricky Ponting at the Delhi Capitals, and spoke highly of the Australian great. “I still get goose bumps seeing him talk in the huddle. He’s a guy who presented me with my baggy green cap, and even my one-day cap for Australia. I’m very lucky for him to have asked me to come here to be part of this project, and to work with him is very satisfying for me, and a very humbling experience,” said Harris.

“I’ve been coaching for a few years now, but there’s still so much to learn, and I think there’s no better person to do it with than Ricky. I used to love watching him play growing up, loved playing with him, and now I get to work and coach with him, and hopefully to success this year in the IPL. It’s going to be good fun,” added the former pacer.

Asked on what message he has given to his bowlers ahead of a tough season of IPL, Harris said his focus currently is on building a relationship with everyone and then helping them execute their plans. “For me, today (Wednesday) was just a session to get to know them better - to see what their plans are with the ball. The nitty-gritty stuff will come in a week or two, when we sit down and do proper planning, but what I saw and what I hear is so good and so simple.”

“At the moment it’s just nice to see and understand their plans, and to build a relationship with them. It will be about having in-depth conversations about their bowling, and how I can help them. So far I’m amazed with what I’ve seen - their execution and the way they bowled is a really good start. Only upwards and onwards from here,” he signed off.