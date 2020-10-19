IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals name Pravin Dubey as replacement for Amit Mishra

Delhi Capitals have had a successful campaign in IPL 2020 so far but the franchise has also been hit hard by injury issues. DC on Monday announced their official replacement for seasoned leg spinner Amit Mishra, who had to return home after sustaining a finger injury during a match.

”JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals today announced the signing of 27-year-old leg spinner Pravin Dubey as replacement for Amit Mishra, for the rest of the Dream11 Indian Premier League. The Karnataka-based Dubey has played 14 domestic T20 matches for his state, and has 16 wickets to his name, with an economy rate of 6.87,” the franchise said through an official release.

“Amit Mishra was ruled out the tournament after sustaining an injury to the ring finger of his bowling arm during Delhi Capitals’ match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on 3rd October 2020. The 37-year-old has undergone surgery, and is recovering at the moment,” the release added.

Delhi Capitals are currently leading the points table with 14 points from 9 matches and are looking in a good position to qualify for the play-offs, with just 5 more matches to play in the league phase.

The team has been led from the front by captain Shreyas Iyer. Seasoned campaigners like Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin have performed well for the team so far.

Youngsters like Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje too have put in some special performances for the team which has seen them beat some top teams in the competition so far. The franchise has never qualified for the final of the IPL and hopes to break the jinx this season.