IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals reveal exclusive look of Team Room in UAE hotel

As the Delhi Capitals gear up for their practice sessions ahead of the IPL 2019, the team is making sure its players are having the nicest time around. With preparations for the upcoming season of the IPL in full swing, the Capitals have revealed exclusive images of their Team Room at their Team Hotel in Dubai, UAE, and judging by what these pictures have to offer, the players may not entirely rue being stuck in their hotel rooms due to the mandatory six-day quarantine protocol.

Also Follow | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

The posh team room is the perfect get-away if you need to switch off from cricket for a while. Accessories like gaming consoles such (PlayStation 4 and Xbox 360), several arcade games, snooker, foosball and Table Tennis tables, dartboard etc promise to ensure that the players are in for a ball.

Check out the below images and get ready to have your mind blown.