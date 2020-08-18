IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals sign Anrich Nortje as replacement for Chris Woakes

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday announced the signing of South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje to replace England’s Chris Woakes. Nortje was with Kolkata Knight Riders during the 2019 season, but he suffered a shoulder injury cut that ruled him out of the competition and he could not make his IPL debut. In a press release, Nortje said that he is excited to be a part of the DC franchise.

“I am excited to join the Delhi Capitals, a team that was the talk of the tournament last season. With its exciting mix of experienced and young players, and a stellar coaching line up, there is no doubt this is going to be a massive learning experience for me,” the right-arm seamer was quoted as saying in the press release.

“I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this opportunity,” Nortje added.

Nortje made his Test debut in 2019 against India. Till now, he has taken a total of 19 wickets in 6 Test matches. The seamer has also played 7 ODIs for South Africa in which he has taken 14 wickets. Nortje has also played 3 T20Is for Proteas in which he has taken 2 wickets.

The young pacer was named as Cricket South Africa’s Newcomer of the Year for 2020. He will be joining fellow South African teammate Kagiso Rabada at the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season of IPL which begins from September 19th and will be played in the UAE.

Earlier this year, Woakes had pulled out of the IPL to keep himself fit for international summer. In December 2019, Woakes was acquired by Delhi Capitals for his base price of INR 1.5 crore in the players’ auction. But later, the England pacer announced that he will not be playing in the IPL.

The IPL 2020 will be held in the UAE with the final set to take place on November 10th. The matches will take place across three cities - Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.