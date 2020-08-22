Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 | ‘Dhoni hit plenty of sixes in all directions’: CSK CEO talks about the captain’s form

IPL 2020 | ‘Dhoni hit plenty of sixes in all directions’: CSK CEO talks about the captain’s form

CSK’s India players including Dhoni had attended a five-day strength and conditioning camp at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai before leaving for UAE for the 13th edition of the tournament on Friday.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 06:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (PTI)

If there were any doubts about MS Dhoni’s form going into IPL 2020 after a break from cricket for more than a year, Chennai Super CEO KS Viswanathan erased it all by stating that the CSK captain was in very good touch and hit ‘plenty of sixes’ in different directions in the practice session.

CSK’s India players including Dhoni had attended a five-day strength and conditioning camp at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai before leaving for UAE for the 13th edition of the tournament on Friday.

“Dhoni is striking the ball very well. And there were plenty of sixes in all directions. Dhoni was his usual self, relaxed, confident, and happy.” Viswanathan told Sportstar.

READ | Days after slamming Imran Khan, Javed Miandad has a change of heart



Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on India’s 74th Independence Day on August 15, will turn up for his first recognised cricket tournament since the World Cup in England when the IPL 2020 begins from September 19.

Reacting on Dhoni’s sudden decision to retire through an Instagram post, Viswanathan said: “The team was surprised.”

“The boys had not trained for a long time and this was good for them. Coming after a break, they did not stretch themselves fully. That could have led to injuries. But the cricketers gradually found their rhythm,” Viswanathan said talking about CSK’s training camp.

The CSK players barring Harbhajan Singh left for UAE on Friday. The senior off-spinner who has decided to stay back because of his mother’s illness will now join the rest of the squad members in UAE in two weeks.

The CSK squad will be in a six-day quarantine after landing in the UAE.

“There will be another six days of quarantine for the team once we land in Dubai. So I would say the camp here was vital for many players,” he added.

CSK’s CEO was impressed with quite a few cricketers. “I thought M. Vijay was striking the ball very well. So was Rituraj Gaekwad. We have a lot of options in the side,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Low testing and delay in results a concern in Uttar Pradesh
Aug 22, 2020 08:05 IST
Shekhar says ‘this is how investigation is done’ as CBI begins SSR probe
Aug 22, 2020 07:59 IST
I’m staying at Inter, says Conte after Europa League loss
Aug 22, 2020 07:55 IST
Rhea’s WhatsApp chats with Mahesh on day Sushant died revealed
Aug 22, 2020 07:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.