IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik breaks MS Dhoni’s record for most catches by a wicket-keeper in Indian Premier League

Former KKR captain Dinesh Karthik may have been dismissed for a golden duck against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Sunday but he registered a major record with the gloves in hand when it was KKR’s turn to field in Dubai.

Karthik, who took four catches, including the outstanding one-handed diving catch to dismiss Ben Stokes, went past MS Dhoni’s record to become the wicket-keeper with most catches in the IPL.

Karthik now has 110 catches to his name and will have a chance to add to his tally if KKR manage to qualify for the playoffs. CSK captain MS Dhoni has 109 catches in the IPL.

The third on the list is Parthiv Patel who has 66 catches in IPL followed by Naman Ojha (65) and Robin Uthappa (58).

“DK’s catch was remarkable. When a guy takes a catch like that, it is completely his wicket, it has nothing to do with the bowling at all. It’s a keeper’s catch, keeper’s wicket,” Morgan told Cummins in a video posted by iplt20.com.

KKR secured a brilliant 60-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Sunday.

Morgan played an unbeaten knock of 68 runs to help the KKR post a total of 191 runs on the board. Cummins then picked four wickets in the match as Rajasthan Royals only managed to score 131 from their 20 overs.

Reflecting on the team’s performance, Morgan said: “The guys came out and played well in a game where there were different circumstances involved that are completely uncontrollable. The guys came out and focused on exactly what they wanted to do. They played in a way we would have liked to play throughout the tournament. Glad that result went our way and whatever happens from here is completely out of our control.”

KKR currently hold the fourth spot on the table with 14 points.

(With ANI inputs)