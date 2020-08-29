Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 | Dishant Yagnik tests negative for Covid-19, to join Rajasthan Royals in UAE

IPL 2020 | Dishant Yagnik tests negative for Covid-19, to join Rajasthan Royals in UAE

IPL 2020 | Dishant Yagnik was tested positive for Covid-19, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise had confirmed on August 12. He stayed back in India while the rest of the teammates and staff travelled to the UAE.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 10:04 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi

Dishant Yagnik (Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik is set to join the squad in the UAE after testing negative for coronavirus and spending 14 days in isolation.

The former wicket-keeper batsman was tested positive for Covid-19, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise had confirmed on August 12. He stayed back in India while the rest of the teammates and staff travelled to the UAE.

“14-day quarantine, 2 negative tests, 1 fitness test. Fielding coach @Dishantyagnik77 is ready for #IPL2020,” the Rajasthan Royals tweeted.

 



The Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday conducted their first training session and began their preparation for the upcoming 13th edition of the IPL, which will be played for 53 days, from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

The final match is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament.

This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. (ANI)

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Donald Trump’s administration allows deferral of Social Security tax
Aug 29, 2020 10:17 IST
Polluted air linked to increase in blood pressure: Study
Aug 29, 2020 10:14 IST
Ben Stokes ‘didn’t sleep for a week’ after father’s diagnosis
Aug 29, 2020 10:13 IST
Bengal government requests railway board to resume local train, metro services
Aug 29, 2020 10:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.