IPL 2020: ‘Don’t think I’ve ever seen it’ - Moeen Ali’s dismissal on a free hit after Rashid Khan’s brilliant throw stuns the commentators

In a rare moment, Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Moeen Ali was dismissed on a free hit via a run out - the only way a batsman can get out in a free hit – thanks to the brilliance of Rashid Khan during the IPL 2020 Eliminator at Abu Dhabi on Friday.

It happened in the 12th over of the RCB innings. Moeen Ali had the opportunity to get off the mark by using a free hit as Shahbaz Nadeem had overstepped in the previous delivery.

The SRH left-arm spinner came back strong and fired one full around the off stump. Moeen dug it out and drove it towards the covers. Rashid Khan, who was standing inside the ring collected it cleanly and knocked the stumps down the at the non-striker’s end.

The commentators were bemused as to why de Villiers and Moeen Ali decided to run when there was no chance of either of them reaching the crease on time.

“Don’t think I’ve ever seen it in my life,” said former Zimbabwe cricketer Pommie Mbangwa during commentary.

RCB got off to the worst possible starts after captain Virat Kohli was sent back in the second over by Jason Holder. SRH captain David Warner’s decision to field first did wonders for them as they choked RCB with wickets at regular intervals.

If it wasn’t for a fighting half century by AB de Villiers (56) then RCB could well have been restricted under a 100.

In the end, RCB crawled their way to 131 for 7. For SRH, Holder picked up 3 wickets for 25 runs.