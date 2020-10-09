IPL 2020: ‘Don’t think it’s right blueprint’ - Brett Lee wants KKR to change strategy despite victory over CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders picked up a 10-run win over Chennai Super Kings in the previous game and it was opening batsman Rahul Tripathi who was the difference-maker for the franchise in the match. Tripathi scored a 51-ball 81 as KKR posted a total of 168 for CSK to chase. While the bowling unit did well to keep CSK batting line-up comprising of Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni shackled, there was one strategy that did not impress former Australia bowler Brett Lee.

In the match, KKR decided to leave their star bowler Sunil Narine late into the attack. It was the combination of Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins and Kamlesh Nagarkoti who bowled the entire first half for KKR. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Narine was finally brought into the attack in the 11th over, and he registered figures of 31/1 in 4 overs. Speaking after the match on Star Sports, Brett Lee said that KKR got away with it, but should not persist with the strategy of keeping Narine so late into the attack.

“KKR got away with it (against CSK) and I think CSK threw it away. I don’t think holding Narine back is the best thing. It worked against CSK but I don’t think it’s the blueprint (for KKR),” Brett Lee said.

After the match, KKR captain Dinesh Karthik said that the team has to back Narine, who is an important member of the KKR squad. “There are some key players for every team. Narine is one for us. Least we can do is back him. 2-3 poor games, doesn’t matter. Good to see Tripathi do the job at the top. Good thing about Russ is he’s very versatile. He can bat slightly up, slightly down. Our batting is very fluid. I started at three, today I batted at seven. The way those guys batted at the start, they batted very well. Back end I’ve a lot of trust in Sunil and Varun, paid off,” Karthik said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

KKR will face off against KXIP in their next game on Saturday.