IPL 2020: ‘Dream is very much alive’ - Rajasthan Royals’ Robin Uthappa hopeful of making India comeback

Out-of-favour India wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Uthappa believes that a good season of Indian Premier League could still pave a way for him to make a comeback for India. The 13th season of IPL will start from September 19th and will be played in the UAE this year. The matches will take place in three cities - Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Uthappa, who was bought by Rajashthan Royals at the auctions last year, said that he still believes he could make an international return.

Answering a question from a fan in a video uploaded on Rajasthan Royals’ Twitter account, Uthappa said: “I certainly believe that if we have a great season in the IPL, wonderful things could happen to me and even bring me back into the reckoning for the Indian team.

“I am someone who is always positive as a human being and I look for silver linings even in negative situations. So my conviction is really strong that god willing, that I will be able to represent my country again and bring laurels to it. I hope that happens,” he added.

The batsman further said that the dream to play for India is still alive for him. ”Anyone who plays competitive cricket hopes to play for the country and bring laurels to the country. So the dream is very much alive,” he said.

Uthappa has played 46 ODIs in which he has scored 934 runs at an average of 25.94. He has also played 13 T20Is in which he has scored 249 runs. Uthappa was a part of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team as well.

In his IPL career, Uthappa has played 177 games in which he has scored 4,411 runs at an average of 28.83 at a strike rate of 130.5. He was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise that lifted the title twice, but was not retained by KKR last year.