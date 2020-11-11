IPL 2020: ‘Dwayne Bravo, you are behind now,’ Pollard sends message to West Indies teammate after Mumbai Indians win fifth title

The camaraderie between West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo is one filled with fun, friendship and the occasional banter. Remember the sight of Bravo asking Pollard to take the flight home in the 2010 IPL final when Chennai Super Kings beat MI in the final? Ever since, Pollard and Bravo have been part of some of the most animated moments produced in the IPL, while remaining good friends off the field.

Hence, when MI beat Delhi Capitals to lift their fifth IPL crown at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, Pollard ensured he conveyed that the message to his buddy Bravo, whose Chennai Super Kings failed to make it to the playoffs. With the win, Pollard now has won 15 T20 titles, one more than Bravo, who is second with 14.

“Dwayne Bravo you are behind me now (about number of T20 titles), I have to say that on camera (smiles),” Pollard said after the match.

Five of those 15 titles have come playing for MI, a franchise Pollard joined ahead of the 2010 season. Batting usually at No. 6 or 7, Pollard has scored over 3000 runs for MI, with the 2020 season brining him 268 runs at an average of 53.60 and a solid strike rate of 191.42 the most by any batsman this year.

“It’s a great feeling, means a lot. Fifth trophy. Have been here for 11 years. We have a quiet celebration. He is a different West Indian. He goes at 6am to the gym. The amount of trophies, the amount of talent that’s there, you can say MI is the best T20 team going around. The management, the support staff, the effort they put in to make,” Pollard explained.