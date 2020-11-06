IPL 2020 Eliminator, RCB Predicted XI vs SRH: After missing a few games, Aaron Finch likely to return in do-or-die clash

After delivering some standout performances throughout the season, Royal Challengers Bangalore saw themselves almost running out of contention for a place in the playoffs as they lost four games in a row. Despite losing to Delhi Capitals, RCB scraped through to the top four as they were high on Net Run Rate than Kolkata Knight Riders. Going into the do-or-die eliminator clash, RCB might bring in a big gun.

Here are our RCB Predicted XI vs SRH:

Devdutt Padikkal: Devdutt Padikkal has been excellent at the top but his strike rate is not that great. He needs someone alongside him who can fire big shots.

Aaron Finch: Aaron Finch could be the perfect guy to do that. It did not start off good for Finch in the season but after being left out of the last few games, Finch would be determined to put the foot on the pedal.

Virat Kohli (c): Virat Kohli has faced criticism for taking a lot of time to get going in the middle, but he has asked RCB team to be bold, so he would likely follow his own mantra.

AB de Villiers (wk): AB de Villiers can be a match-winner everytime he steps out and he would hope to find his groove back against SRH.

Shivam Dube: Shivam Dube showcased that he can play meaningful cameos in the death overs - and against Sunrisers, he could do the same.

Chris Morris: Things started off brilliantly for Chris Morris but have not worked out in the last couple of games. He needs to find his focus back.

Washington Sundar: Washington Sundar has been useful in restricting the run rate and against an in-form Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner, he would be useful.

Navdeep Saini: RCB will hope that Navdeep Saini is fit and ready to play in the do-or-die game.

Isuru Udana: Isuru Udana has been excellent in the death overs for RCB but he needs to find ways to get wickets.

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj gets wickets but he gives away a lot of runs. Maybe he could bowl 3 overs and Kohli should use one over from Dube.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal has been a regular wicket-taker for RCB this season, and he is useful bowler in breaking partnerships.

RCB Predicted XI vs SRH: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal