IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH’s Predicted XI vs RCB: No tinkering required for SRH to take down RCB

The Sunrisers Hyderabad produced an extraordinary effort in the second half of the tournament to seal a spot in the play-offs. The time has come when they fancy their chances in the eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Friday in Abu Dhabi. A victory against RCB will take them to the second round of the qualifiers while a loss will end their journey. Hence, it’s another do-or-die situation for David Warner & Co and they are likely to field the same eleven. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Here are our SRH Predicted XI vs RCB:

1. David Warner: The SRH skipper has been in a rich vein of form. Warner’s unbeaten innings led SRH to a 10-wicket win on Tuesday. He is going to be the key figure in SRH line-up

2. Wriddhiman Saha: The Indian wicketkeeper has hogged the limelight after his fiery innings in the last couple of matches. He has backed Warner at top of the order and the duo can pose threat to RCB bowling line-up.

3. Manish Pandey: Pandey didn’t bat against MI but his capabilities are well known. He is one of the positives for SRH and will definitely play a crucial role.

4. Kane Williamson: Williamson acts as the support system when the top order fails to perform. His presence in the line-up is an added pressure for the opponents.

5. Priyam Garg: Garg came back in the line-up against MI, replacing Abhishek Sharma. He is likely to be given another chance in a must-win situation against Virat Kohli & Co.

6. Abdul Samad: Warner will surely go with this youngster from Kashmir. Hitting big shots and offering some useful bowling options have been Samad’s qualities.

7. Jason Holder: Holder’s addition has rejuvenated SRH in the tournament. Be it with the bat or ball, the all-rounder has all the capabilities to turn the game any moment.

8. Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan has been the most valuable asset for SRH. His consistency with the ball has helped SRH in entering the playoffs.

9. Sandeep Sharma: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling mainstay, Sandeep has done an exceptional job in the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He is set to lead the attack once again with his consistency.

10. T Natarajan: Natarajan’s Yorkers and his excellence in the death overs has been the talking point of IPL 2020. RCB have to come prepared against this speedster

11. Shabaz Nadeem: In the previous game against MI, Nadeem has shown why he should be the SRH’s playing XI. All he needs is one good over to push the opponents under pressure and he would look for the same against RCB.

SRH Predicted XI against MI: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan