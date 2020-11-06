SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2020 Eliminator Latest Updates: A must-win game as SRH, RCB lock horns in battle of survival

IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs RCB, Eliminator: Aiming at a place in the Qualifier 2, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2020 today in Abu Dhabi. The SRH will be high on confidence as they cruised into the play-offs after defeating top three teams of the tournament. RCB, on the other hand, are currently on a 4-match losing streak. However, their solid show in the first-half of the tournament helped them notch a place in top four. It’s a must-win scenario for both sides as the one who loses tonight, gets knocked out straight away.

Follow the live updates of SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 eliminator here: