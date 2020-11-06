Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCB Preview: It’s a showdown between 2016 finalists

IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCB Preview: It’s a showdown between 2016 finalists

IPL 2020 Eliminator: All in all it is a battle between a team which has found its best XI and rhythm and the one which will depend heavily on its superstars to deliver a knock-out punch.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 00:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SRH skipper David Warner and RCB captain Virat Kohli (Twitter)

When Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first knock-out match of the season, it will be a clash between two teams with diametrically opposite form guide. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

David Warner’s Sunrisers won three matches in a row and four out of their last five to book their place in the play-offs in the third place. On the other hand, Virat Kohli’s team made it to the play-offs despite losing their last four matches, just inching out Kolkata Knight Riders on net run-rate.

While form is clearly with the SRH dug-out, RCB have enough firepower to come out on top. Both teams have won once against each other this season and it will be a tight contest. RCB needs its pacers to find their rhythm again.

Chris Morris and Mohammed Siraj need to pick wickets in the powerplay so that the likes of Chahal and Sundar can create pressure in the middle overs.



Chahal’s performance will be crucial as he is RCB’s only bonafide match-winner with the ball.

SRH’s bowling has been led superbly by Rashid Khan and the Afghan will be expected to pick up the crucial wickets of Kohli and AB de Villiers. The battle between Rashid and ABD could very well define the contest.

Sandeep Sharma has had an upper hand against Virat Kohli and the RCB captain would be aware of that, having been dismissed by the medium pacer for the seventh time in IPL a few days back.

Two men who have changed the fortunes of SRH are opener Wriddhiman Saha and all-rounder Jason Holder. Saha’s attacking batting at the top of the order has ensured a big talent like Bairstow is having to sit and he will be given the license to go after the RCB bowlers too.

Holder’s variety and maturity while bowling has somewhat made up for Bhuvneshwar’s absence and has lifted the likes of Natarajan and Khalil too.

Manish Pandey will hold the key in the middle order along with Williamson as SRH will look to counter the effect of Chahal.

All in all it is a battle between a team which has found its best XI and rhythm and the one which will depend heavily on its superstars to deliver a knock-out punch.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Nov 05, 2020 22:50 IST
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
Nov 05, 2020 23:47 IST
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
Nov 05, 2020 23:44 IST
ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption
Nov 05, 2020 23:41 IST

latest news

2008 UT employees housing scheme: HC seeks status report from Chandigarh admn
Nov 06, 2020 00:57 IST
Ludhiana MC chief inspects ongoing works under Smart City project
Nov 06, 2020 00:54 IST
Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on November 6
Nov 06, 2020 00:52 IST
IPL 2020 SRH vs RCB Preview: It’s showdown between 2016 finalists
Nov 06, 2020 00:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.