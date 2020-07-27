IPL 2020: Emirates Cricket Board confirms receiving letter of intent from BCCI to host IPL in UAE

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday confirmed that it has received the official Letter of Intent from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host the postponed 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates.

The board made the confirmation through a media release on its website which was later tweeted on its official handle.

“We have received the (official) letter and now wait on the decision from the Indian Government which will ink the final deal.” said Mubashshir Usmani, Emirates Cricket Board Secretary General.

Here is what the rest of the release stated:

“While the Board waits for notice from BCCI that the Indian Government has approved to move the IPL from India (to the UAE) Usmani stated both Boards have fully mobilised and have instigated discussions with the relevant authorities, including their respective internal working-committees, in preparation of hosting the tournament (touted as starting September 19th with the final proposed for November 8th) in a safe, protected environment.”

“There are many factors which influence the operations and logistics of hosting what is the world’s most exciting, popular and lucrative tournament.” comment Usmani. “This is a massive movement of people and equipment and we now need to bring in the experts to discuss all aspects of UAE hosting the IPL. This includes the Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah Sports Councils, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah Tourism Bodies and the respective Government entities - such as the Police Forces and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, all who have had strong, proven experience in such activities and we will work together to ascertain the best practices to support and deliver on a successful edition.”

“Having hosted the 2014 edition Usmani noted the UAE is well positioned with its experience on delivering the 2020 edition.

“We have a sound, solid understanding of what is required, and to whom we need to consult and engage with from this early stage through to close of the Tournament.” Commenting on UAE’s cricket-infrastructure he added: “UAE boasts some of the best practice facilities and stadia in the world across three-Emirates (Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah) which we are confident will be more than adequate to support the 8-team tournament.”

Commenting on the current situation regarding CoVid-19 Usmani stated that: “Firstly, we are extremely pleased with how the UAE Government responded to the virus, which was as early as February and we continue to see encouraging numbers across the country - in decreasing cases and increasing recoveries.” “Secondly, we will fully support any requirements stipulated by the relevant Health Authorities in regards to CoVid-19 safety measures and management.”

Earlier, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed that the tournament will begin from September 19.