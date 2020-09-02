IPL 2020: ‘Fabricated stories’ planted by those who don’t want me to succeed: Suresh Raina dismisses rift with CSK over hotel room

Reacting to the reports of an alleged fall out with the Chennai Super Kings team-management over a hotel room in Dubai, senior batsman Suresh Raina on Wednesday termed them as ‘fabricated’ and said it was ‘planted’ by those who don’t want him or CSK to be successful.

“These are all fabricated stories and anyone who knows me, knows that these are all stories planted by people who don’t want me or CSK to succeed,” Raina told NDTV when asked about the hotel room controversy. (Full coverage of IPL 2020)

Ever since Raina came back to India from UAE citing ‘personal reasons’ there have been various reports explaining the reasons behind it. One of the reports had claimed Raina was unhappy with the hotel room he was given in Dubai and wanted a room like captain MS Dhoni.

CSK’s highest run-scorer, however, dismissed those reports and said CSK is like is family.

“CSK is family for me, it’s like home. A lot of what was said was taken out of context and Sreeni sir is like a father figure to me. He treats me like his own and when he got to know why I had to leave he understood the reason,” Raina said.

Raina also revealed the actual reasons behind his sudden decision to give IPL 2020 a miss.

“It was a personal decision and I had to come back for my family. There was something that needed to be addressed immediately at the home front and CSK is my family too and Mahi bhai is most important to me and this was a tough decision but with the family back home, I had to come back for them,” Raina added.

13 CSK personnel including two cricketers had tested positive for Covid-19 giving rise to question marks on the bio-secure bubble in the UAE, but Raina said the BCCI doing are a commendable job for everyone’s security.

“The team management and BCCI are doing a very commendable job keeping everyone safe. This has never been done before and it’s new for everyone. It’s a highly secure environment and no one without access can move anywhere. We were all inside our rooms with no human interaction and there was a test every 2 days,” Raina said.