IPL 2020: Faf du Plessis fourth-fastest foreign player to score 2000 runs

IPL 2020: Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings became the fourth-fastest foreign player to score 2000 runs in the IPL in terms of innings.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 22:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020 DC vs CSK: Faf du Plessis in action (PTI Image)

Chennai Super Kings batsman Faf du Plessis brought up 2000 IPL runs while batting during match 7 of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Friday. Du Plessis, who needed 17 runs to get to the landmark took a single off an Amit Mishra delivery to get there.

With that, du Plessis became the fourth-fastest foreign player to score 2000 runs in the IPL in terms of innings. This was Du Plessis’ 67th innings, next to Chris Gayle, Shaun Marsh and his CSK teammate Shane Watson. Gayle got there in 48 innings, Marsh in 52 and Watson in 65. Behind him are David Warner and Dwayne Smith, who took 70 innings to get there.

Du Plessis entered the match on the back of consecutive half-centuries. He scored an unbeaten 58 to see CSK through against Mumbai Indians in the season opener last Saturday and followed it with another breath-taking knock of 72 against Rajasthan Royals, almost helping CSK pull off a miraculous chase.

Earlier in the innings, Watson also recorded 1000 runs for CSK before getting out 14 off the bowling of Axar Patel.

