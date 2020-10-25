IPL 2020: Fanboy moment for Pandya Bros as they get match jersey from MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings and its skipper, MS Dhoni have been under the heat due to their poor run in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. On Friday night, they experienced the worst-ever defeat in IPL history as defending Champions Mumbai Indians beat them by 10 wickets in Sharjah.

A win helped Rohit Sharma & Co regaining the top spot on the points table. But Pandya Brothers had one more reason to cherish the moment.

After the match, Dhoni gave his CSK jersey to Hardik and Krunal Pandya which was no less than a fanboy moment for the duo. They clicked a picture with that memorabilia which garnered huge attention on social media.

Chennai Super Kings shared the photo with a caption that read, “At the end of the day, Cricket Hamari Jaan.”

Mumbai Indians shared the same photo and wrote, “Whose wardrobe is this getting into?”

Hardik Pandya took to his Twitter account and share his latest picture with Dhoni, clicked before the Sharjah clash. He expressed his fondness by writing, “Mahi bhai @msdhoni”.

Meanwhile, Dhoni’s gesture left the fans in a state of confusion. Many of them on social media are wondering if IPL 2020 is going to be the last season for the former Indian skipper who announced his international retirement on August 15.

After all, it was for the second time that MS Dhoni gave his match jersey to an opponent. After his forgettable 200th IPL game against Rajasthan Royals on October 19, Dhoni had handed over his jersey to Jos Buttler.