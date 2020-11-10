IPL 2020 Final, DC Predicted XI vs MI: Will Delhi Capitals include Prithvi Shaw in the team?

The final against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday will be the most important game Delhi Capitals have ever played in the history of the Indian Premier League. DC have never reached the final, and it took them 13 years to finally make it to the summit clash. But now that they are here, DC have the first-and-foremost task of selecting the best combination of players from their deeply stacked squad. Will Prithvi Shaw get a chance in the final? (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Here are our predicted XI for Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians in the final:

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis was asked to open in Qualifier 2 and the strategy worked. It helped Delhi in breaking shackles from the start, and also relieved pressure off Shikhar Dhawan on the other end. Delhi will stick to this strategy in the final.

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan has been tremendous this season and his form has really helped Delhi in making way to the finals. He will be DC’s key player in the summit clash.

Ajinkya Rahane: With Stoinis opening with Dhawan, it hardly makes sense for Delhi to include Prithvi Shaw - who would have to bat at no. 3. Ajinkya Rahane is a tested middle-order batsman and he will get a chance again.

Shreyas Iyer (c): Shreyas Iyer will be eager to put his best foot forward in the final and help Delhi to win their maiden IPL trophy.

Rishabh Pant (wk): Rishabh Pant has not looked like himself this season. The final is one last chance for him to make an impression.

Shimron Hetmyer: Shimron Hetmyer absolutely stunned Sunrisers’ bowling, which is not the easiest to deal with. Hetmyer will play and will likely be pushed up the batting order.

Axar Patel: Axar Patel has done well this season to fill in the gap left by Amit Mishra’s departure.

Ravichandran Ashwin: R Ashwin has the uncanny ability to get big wickets, and he will be key against DC top order.

Harshal Patel: Praveen Dubey had little to do in the Qualifier 2 and Harshal Patel, who can bowl economical overs, and has Iyer’s faith, will likely get a chance in the most-important game.

Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada got back to his best against Sunrisers, and he will be key in DC’s bowling unit.

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje had an off day against SRH, giving 46 runs without taking a wicket in 4 overs. But he needs to back himself, and put another decent showing in the final.