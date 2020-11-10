IPL 2020 Final: Indomitable Mumbai Indians crush Delhi Capitals to win record-extending 5th title

Mumbai Indians completed a dominating season with a thumping 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the final of IPL 2020 in Dubai on Tuesday. In doing so, MI extended their record of being the most successful team in IPL history by adding a fifth title to their kitty. They also became only the second team ever to defend their title successfully since CSK achieved the feat in 2011. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

The target of 157 set by Delhi Capitals soon started to look too small as captain Rohit Sharma and in-form opener Quinton de Kock launched a well thought out attack on Delhi’s bowling. Both batsmen looked to clear the in-field and started off with a flurry of boundaries.

Marcus Stoinis was brought into the attack in the fifth over and he sent back the dangerous de Kock for 20 on his first delivery. Skipper Rohit kept the runs flowing along with Suryakumar Yadav, until the latter was run out for 19 in the 11th over.

The Mumbai skipper went on to complete his half-century and eventually led the team close to victory with a knock of 68 runs, in the company of the brilliant Ishan Kishan, who has been one of MI’s stars of the season. After Rohit was dismissed following a superb catch by Lalit Yadav, Kieron Pollard played a brief cameo before being cleaned up by Kagiso Rabada.

But it was too little too late. Kishan and Hardik Pandya carried on and levelled the score before the latter was dismissed by Anrich Nortje. Krunal Pandya scored the winning-run as MI won the match by 5 wickets to successfully defend the IPL title.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals decided to bat first after winning the toss and recovered from yet another poor start to post 156 on the board. Marcus Stoinis, who had provided DC with much needed zing at the top of the order against SRH, walked back for a duck on the first ball of the innings, as the crafty Trent Boult managed to induce an edge with a back of length delivery.

That gave Boult his 8th wicket in the first over of a match in IPL this season, a phenomenal achievement to say the least. The New Zealander added to Delhi’s misery as he sent back the reliable Ajinkya Rahane cheaply in his next over.

Shikhar Dhawan looked to smash his way out of trouble but his eagerness to go after the bowling backfired as he was bowled by off spinner Jayant Yadav. With the score on 22/3, skipper Shreyas Iyer and the out-of-form Rishabh Pant started a repair job.

Pant and Iyer took calculative risks as they kept the runs flowing. Pant brought up his half century in the 15th over as the duo got ready to launch an attack in the death overs. But Pant’s attempt to clear the field off a slow bouncer from Nathan Coulter-Nile brought about his downfall as the 96-run partnership was broken.

Pant’s departure for 56 runs off 38 balls turned the momentum back in Mumbai’s favour as the duo of Boult and Bumrah produced a masterclass of death bowling thereafter.

Iyer remained unbeaten on 65 off 50 balls but the last five overs yielded only 38 runs as DC failed to complete their comeback with a final flourish.