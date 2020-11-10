Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 Final, MI’s Predicted XI vs DC: A tactical bowling change may lead Mumbai Indians to record fifth title win

IPL 2020 Final, MI’s Predicted XI vs DC: A tactical bowling change may lead Mumbai Indians to record fifth title win

IPL 2020 Final: would look to replicate the results to shatter DC’s chances of maiden title victory with a tactical change in the bowling unit.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 00:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 (Twitter)

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will aim for a record-extending fifth title against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2020 final on Tuesday night in Dubai. Rohit Sharma & Co earned their rights to be in the finals after defeating DC in the Qualifier 1 by 57 runs. They would look to replicate the results to shatter DC’s chances of maiden title victory with a tactical change in the bowling unit. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Here’s our MI’s Predicted XI vs DC for the final:

1. Rohit Sharma: Rohit is the most successful skipper of IPL. However, he needs to come out with some batting wizardry in the big final against DC.

2. Quinton de Kock: When Rohit is off colour, de Kock takes the onus at the top. The wicketkeeper-batsman sparked late but still going strong in the tournament.

3. Suryakumar Yadav: Mumbai Indians’ Mr Dependable who can win matches single-handedly. With more than 400 runs to his credit this season, Suryakumar is going to be the vital cog in the finale.



4. Ishan Kishan: Be it opening the innings or batting in the middle-order, Ishan Kishan can do it all. The youngster has been in a rich vein of form and will be expected to continue with his heroics in the final as well.

5. Hardik Pandya: He may not have bowled in the tournament due to fitness issues, but his batting has been purely catalytic. His fiery cameos can amplify MI’s innings anytime.

6. Kieron Pollard: The Mumbai Indians vice-captain is as strong as a rock when it comes to damage control. When the top-order fails to deliver, Pollard takes the onus on his shoulders.

7. Krunal Pandya: The senior Pandya didn’t bat much in the tournament. However, his economical spells have been beneficial for the team in most of the occasions. In addition, Krunal also carries the experience of playing some nail-biting finales for MI.

8. Rahul Chahar: Rahul has been leading Mumbai Indians’ spin department throughout the season. With 15 wickets in his kitty, he is the 3rd-highest wicket-taker in the MI camp.

9. James Pattinson: The Australian speedster has delivered with the ball, living up to the expectations of the team. He can be brought back to strengthen MI’s pace battery.

10. Trent Boult: The Kiwi speedster is one of the strong reasons for Mumbai’s success in the tournament. With 22 scalps, he is currently the third-highest wicket-taker of the league.

11. Jasprit Bumrah: One of the best pacers in the world, Bumrah mauled Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 with a four-wicket haul. He is the biggest threat that Delhi Capitals would be wary of.

MI’s predicted XI vs DC: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Trump fires US defence secretary Mark Esper
Nov 10, 2020 00:10 IST
India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
Nov 09, 2020 19:54 IST
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
Nov 09, 2020 22:29 IST
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
Nov 09, 2020 22:09 IST

latest news

Bigg Boss 14 day 36: Farah slams contestants, says ‘chores are taking over’
Nov 10, 2020 00:46 IST
IPL 2020 Final, DC Predicted XI: Will DC include Shaw in the team?
Nov 10, 2020 00:43 IST
59% dip in Covid-19 patients in home quarantine in 8 days: Maharashtra government data
Nov 10, 2020 00:50 IST
Ready to reopen, Mumbai’s colleges plan staggered classes and stringent checks
Nov 10, 2020 00:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.