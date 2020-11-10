IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC: Biggest thing after the World Cup final, says Kieron Pollard

The Indian Premier League is one of the biggest tournaments in cricket if not the sports world. The cash-rich league is watched by millions all around the world as the biggest cricket stars come together to play for their respective franchises. Since its launch in 2008, IPL has gone from strength to strength to make the Indian cricket one of the biggest markets in the sports world. Several nations have prioritised IPL in making plans for their cricketing future.

The final of the 13th season is set to be played on Tuesday with Delhi Capitals looking to claim their first title against four-time champions Mumbai Indians. It brings an end to almost two months of non-stop cricket entertainment for the fans.

READ | ‘When you go out to play for Mumbai Indians, entire force is with you’ - Tendulkar’s motivating message for MI before final

Ahead of the match, MI all-rounder Kieron Pollard has said that the finale of the IPL is the biggest thing in cricket after the World Cup final.

“The name of the game is pressure, in a final. Everyone takes that pressure. You want to win and not commit a mistake, but at the end of the day, you have to try to take the finals as a normal game. Just go out there, enjoy yourself and the atmosphere,” said Pollard in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians.

“Obviously, no crowds in this final, but enjoy the magnitude of it. It’s is an IPL final, it’s the biggest thing after the World Cup final,” he added.

Mumbai Indians have won the IPL four times (2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019). On the other hand, it is the first time that Delhi Capitals has made its way to the finals of the tournament.

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai had defeated Delhi in Qualifier 1 to progress to the finals, while Delhi Capitals outclassed SunRisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 to enter the finals.

READ| ‘Luckily we got him traded from Delhi’ - Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma on ‘best bowler with new ball’

Talking about the summit clash, Mumbai Indians’ coach Mahela Jayawardene said: “It’s another game of cricket, we are not thinking too far ahead, as long as we go through the processes and execute our skills, it’s a contest between bat and ball, runs and wickets, so try and enjoy this contest.”

“I just want the guys to go out there and enjoy the atmosphere. There are quite a few guys in our team who have been there and done that before so they know what they need to do,” he added.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals had finished at the top two spots in the IPL standings.

(with ANI inputs)