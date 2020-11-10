IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC: Coaches of IPL franchises favour Mumbai Indians heavyweights as players to watch out

Sections
Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket Operations at Royal Challengers Bangalore, spoke about the importance of Hardik Pandya for MI.

IPL 2020 has reached its ultimate destination as Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in the big final on Tuesday night. Ahead of the big clash, coaches and mentors of some of the other franchises in the IPL were asked to name the player to watch out for in the final by host broadcaster Star Sports in their build-up for the summit clash and they overwhelmingly favoured the top guns from defending champions Mumbai Indians, who have so far lit up the tournament with their brilliance.

Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket Operations at Royal Challengers Bangalore, spoke about the importance of Hardik Pandya for MI. Pandya was brutal during his unbeaten cameo against DC in Qualifier 1, propelling his team to a total of 200. Playing this season purely as a batsman, Pandya has been incredible with his power hitting down the order and Hesson spoke about his importance in this big match.

CSK batting coach Mike Hussey too named Pandya as the big threat for Delhi Capitals. He also named Ishan Kishan as a key player who could shine in the final. Kishan has been relentless with his big hitting, showcasing the full array of his strokes.

The left hander has been a great asset for the team throughout the season and currently heads the list of six hitters in this tournament.

KXIP head coach Anil Kumble and Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman named Jasprit Bumrah as the key player to watch out for. Bumrah has been immaculate with his wicket taking and economy this season, picking up the most wickets by an Indian ever in a single IPL season so far. He is locked in an intense battle with Delhi’s Kagiso Rabada for the Puple Cap honours.

