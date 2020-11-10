Sections
IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC: ‘Rabada, Nortje in death is key to Delhi Capitals’ success’ - reckons Brad Hogg

IPL 2020: Rabada and Nortje have been the key bowlers for DC in this season’s IPL. Rabada is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 26 scalps and Nortje has picked 20 wickets at a strike rate of 17.50.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 18:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi Capitals pacers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada (Twitter)

Delhi Capitals are gearing up for their maiden Indians Premier League title triumph as they face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the final on Tuesday night in Abu Dhabi. Shreyas Iyer & Co have come a long way in the tournament. All they need is one last push to alter the record books.

Delhi Capitals have fielded a balanced line-up in most of the game in the tournament so far. While Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Shreyas Iyer are the key in batting department, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have bravely tackled the situation with the ball.

Ahead of the crucial final, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg suggests that the execution of Rabada-Nortje duo in the final four overs will be a deciding factor for Delhi Capitals’ success

Rabada and Nortje have been the key bowlers for DC in this season’s IPL. Rabada is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 26 scalps under his belt and Nortje has picked 20 wickets at a strike rate of 17.50.



Keeping his faith on these two South African speedsters, Hogg tweeted, “Rabada and Nortje in the final 4 overs of the #MI innings is the key to success for @DelhiCapitals. @mipaltan big hitters have given them the advantage and has been the difference over other teams throughout the tournament.”

 

Mumbai Indians have won the IPL four times (2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019). On the other hand, it is the first time that DC has made its way to the finals of the tournament. MI and DC had finished at the top two spots respectively in the IPL standings.

