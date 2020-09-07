IPL 2020: Five batsmen who are strong contenders to win Orange Cap in UAE

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to kick off from September 19th in the UAE. Some of the biggest names of the modern-day cricket will be performing in the IPL this year and all eyes will be on them with fans getting a chance to see their favourite cricketers perform after a long time.

But here is the big question - who will win the prestigious Orange Cap for being the highest run-scorer this year in the UAE? The UAE tracks are known for being slow and the type that support spinners, hence, it will be interesting to see how these batsmen fare in what promises to be testing batting conditions.

That said, the IPL has mostly been a batsman’s game and keeping that in mind, we have shortlisted five candidates who are likely to bag the Orange Cap in the UAE.

1) David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner is a master of slow tracks and slow bowling. He has tremendous power in his shots, and also has a sharp mind on how to pace his innings. Warner was the star of the show last year and scored 692 runs in 12 games to win the Orange Cap. He should definitely be the top contender to do so once again this year.

2) Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

When it comes to taking on challenges, there is perhaps no man better than India captain Virat Kohli. The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain feeds on the thrill of being in difficult situations, and he more than often finds a way out of them. Kohli has already been deemed fitter than ever by RCB strength and mental conditioning coach Shankar Basu, and he will certainly be eager to put on a show in the UAE. It has been five months since Kohli last performed on the biggest stage, and he will do whatever he can to prove exactly why he is always in the discussions of ‘best batsmen’ in the world.

3) Aaron Finch (RCB)

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s latest acquisition Aaron Finch is another top contender for winning the Orange Cap this year. It is highly likely that RCB will use Finch as an opener, which certainly gives the batsman plenty of time in the middle to settle down, and then play his shots. Finch has the ability to hit power strikes, and he also has the capacity to play longer innings, especially in the limited-overs format. With the line-up of Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, and Marcus Stoinis, Finch can enjoy a lot of freedom on top to score runs. He could be RCB’s key player this season.

4) Shubman Gill (KKR)

With the departure of both Robin Uthappa and Chris Lynn, Kolkata Knight Riders have signalled that they will be putting on new openers in the tournament this year, and Shubman Gill can easily take that role. Gill has already been talked about as the next big thing by KKR coach Brendon McCullum, and fans can expect the youngster to have a big season this year. Batting at his favourite opening position, Gill can give the oppositions a hard time, and can actually go on to become the leading run-scorer of the tournament. He will also have Tom Banton and/or Rahul Tripathi for batting support, both of whom are quality batsmen. Gill can bat freely and put on a show.

5) KL Rahul (KXIP)

Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul was just pipped by Warner last year in the race for the Orange Cap. Rahul put on some brilliant performances with the bat for India this year, and with his excellent wicketkeeping responsibilities, Rahul also included himself in the discussion of possible players who can replace MS Dhoni in the Indian team. The Karnataka batsmen has shown he can bat at any position, but is likely to open for KXIP. If an out of form Rahul is dangerous, an in-form Rahul is lethal - and he is definitely a player who can win the Orange Cap this year.