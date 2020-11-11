IPL 2020: Five big ticket players who flopped this season

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League was totally different from the previous seasons. Firstly, the coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament to be carried out in empty stadiums of UAE. The next unusual thing was big cricketing stars going out of firepower.

The league was studded with a number of uncapped cricketers who produced some stellar performances. But there were certain big players who took the cricket fans by surprise with their out of fuel appearances on the field. Let’s have a look at those cricketers who went from IPL Superstars to massive flops this season.

1. Rishabh Pant: The Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper-batsman struggled with his fitness and poor show throughout the tournament. He was a far cry away from his big hitting self as his move to be overcautious led to his failure. He showed glimpses of his attacking ability in the final against Mumbai Indians and scored half-century. He mustered a below-par 343 runs from 14 outings, with a solitary fifty to his name.

2. MS Dhoni: Cricket lovers were eagerly waiting to see their all-time favourite cricketer in action since his international retirement. They waited to see some Dhoni fireworks for more than a year. Unfortunately, their wishes didn’t turn real. The Chennai Super Kings skipper had his worst-ever IPL season, scoring 200 runs at an average of 25, without any fifty-plus score.

3. Glenn Maxwell: The Australian all-rounder was re-bought by Kings XI Punjab with a hope that his presence will boost the team with some firepower. Maxwell even slammed a century against England before joining KXIP camp in UAE. But things changed as soon as the tournament commenced. A player like Glenn Maxwell ended the entire season without hitting as single SIX. Just 108 runs under his belt and 9 boundaries from 14 games.

4. Dinesh Karthik: The veteran Indian wicket-keeper had a rather confusing season altogether. Firstly, he took too much of time to settle himself in the batting line-up. Then he decided to step down as Kolkata Knight Riders captain. All this while the only thing that suffered was his batting. Just 169 runs from 14 games including a fifty. This was his third-worst IPL season in terms of runs scored.

5. Andre Russell: Russell’s big-hitting prowess made him the most feared asset in the Kolkata Knight Riders line-up. The Caribbean all-rounder is known for hurting the best bowlers in the business. But this season, all he could hurt was his hamstring and knee. He scored only 117 runs from 10 games, averaging 13 and no fifty-plus scores at all. Russell was the biggest disappointment for KKR this season.