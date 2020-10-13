IPL 2020: ‘Form-wise and personnel wise,’Ajit Agarkar picks his two best teams of this season

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League has been a topsy-turvy affair with teams going all out to secure their places in the playoffs. While former champions Chennai Super Kings have struggled without Suresh Raina in the squad, Royal Challengers Bangalore have impressed with their all-round display. CSK as they are languishing in the seventh spot with just two wins while RCB are third with five wins out of seven. In the earlier seasons it used to be the other way around.

READ | Brad Hogg suggests radical changes for CSK ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad clash

However, two teams have looked in ominous form throughout the season and former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar also believes they are likely to reach the playoffs. Agarkar has said that Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have emerged as the two best teams in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) so far.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are the top two placed teams in the points table so far and both sides have 10 points from seven matches.

Agarkar has said that in his opinion, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will definitely qualify for the playoffs. He still doesn’t believe RCB will be making it to the IPL playoffs as he said that the tussle for the fourth place will be between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

READ | Not AB de Villiers, Ben Stokes believes RCB bowler should have been Man of the Match

Speaking on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’, Agarkar said: “It’s such a close tournament, so many ups and downs, but clearly Mumbai Indians & Delhi Capitals look like the two best teams - form-wise and personnel-wise. KKR, in my opinion, got a real bonus win against CSK. They are my third team. The fourth team for me is between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. I had CSK at the start of the tournament, but at the moment, these two teams look slightly better than what CSK is playing.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad is currently at the fifth place in the IPL 2020 standings with six points from seven matches. The David Warner-led side will be in action later today against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

(with ANI inputs)