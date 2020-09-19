IPL 2020: Four players that raise their game in MI vs CSK rivalry

It is often called the ‘El Clasico’ of IPL due to its significance. The Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings rivalry on the field often ignites debates amongst its supporter. They are the most successful franchises in IPL history with 4 and 3 titles respectively. MI vs CSK is often the game that is played on the final day of the season and players have taken part in several games between each team.

Last year, Mumbai and Chennai met in the final with the Rohit Sharma-led team coming out on top in the final over of the match. Then the game was decided by a single run with Lasith Malinga defending nine runs that were needed by CSK to win IPL 2019.

Both teams bring out the best in them and have often been part of several close encounters. They will be taking on each other in the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2020. Before the start of the match, let’s take a look at four players who are pivotal performers for their teams in this rivalry.

1. The MI captain Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer for his team against CSK with 705 runs in 27 matches. He has the chance to become the most successful batsman against CSK if he scores 43 runs or more in the match. Virat Kohli currently has 747 runs.

2. MS Dhoni is also one player who loves to perform against MI. He has managed to amass 663 runs for his team. The leading run-scorer in this rivalry is however Suresh Raina, who has 704 runs against MI. He will not be playing as he has opted out due to personal reasons.

3. When it comes to bowlers, Lasith Malinga is the most prolific with 31 wickets. But he has also opted out this season due to personal reasons. In his absence, Kieron Pollard could take up the mantle as he has 12 CSK wickets. Pollard is also in-form after leading the Trinbago Knight Riders to the CPL title and took four wickets in the final. He also has 279 runs against MI.

4. For CSK, Dwayne Bravo has always troubled Mumbai Indians with his bowling. Bravo with 25 wickets is CSK’s leading wicket-taker against MI. He will again look to strike in season-opener on Saturday.