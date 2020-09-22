IPL 2020:David Warner says there were four things that happened during RCB vs SRH match he had ‘never seen before’

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a great chance to kick off their Indian Premier League campaign in 2020 with a winning start. But they lost that opportunity after suffering an incredible collapse against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. They went from a comfortable position of 121-2 in 16 overs to 153 all-out while chasing a target of 164. Yuzvendra Chahal triggered the collapse when he bamboozled Bairstow on 61 in the 15th over.

SRH captain David Warner was unlucky in his innings as he suffered a freak run-out. Bairstow struck the ball straight and hard, but Umesh got his hand on the ball. The ball went on to hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end while Warner was out of his crease. The bails were clipped and the left-handed batsman was run out for 6.

Warner talked about the RCB game and said that there were things that happened in the match that he had ‘never seen before’.

“I can’t remember the last time I was out like that. There’s four things that happened in this game that I have never seen before. A lot of courage for Mitchell to go out there and try. It doesn’t look great for him, can’t put any weight on his leg. Hopefully, it isn’t too bad, it was quite painful for him, so fingers crossed,’ Warner said at the post-match presentation.

“We had the run chase in control and we knew that we had to go after their bowlers in the end. Probably the last over of Chahal was the turning point out there. We have to go back to the drawing board; we obviously can’t fix what happened today but we have to go back and work hard before our next game in Abu Dhabi.”

“There are talking points but the guys know what they have to do. Exciting times for Indian cricket and I can’t wait to see what the young players produce.”

RCB dismiised the last eight SRH batsmen for just 32 runs to pull off a sensational 10-run win in IPL 2020. All-rounder Shivam Dube and pacer Navdeep Saini took 2 wickets each in their opening match, while SRH suffered a big blow with allrounder Mitchell Marsh picking up an injury.