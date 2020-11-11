IPL 2020: Full List of award winners

Sections
As the IPL 2020 concludes, players were rewarded with awards for putting the tournament on fire with their scintillating performances.

IPL 2020: Trent Boult was named the ‘Powerplayer’ of the season for picking up 16 wickets in the powerplay. (IPL/Twitter)

The IPL 2020 witnessed plethora of individual and team brilliances. After 60 matches, it was the Mumbai Indians, who emerged victorious with a record-extending sixth title, but that doesn’t undermine the players who could not last all the way. As the IPL concluded, players were rewarded with awards for putting the tournament on fire with their scintillating performances. Here is a comprehensive list of IPL award winners.

Most Valuable Player – Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals (20 wickets, 175 dots, five catches and 10 sixes)

Orange Cap – KL Rahul of Kings XI Punjab (Runs: 670, Average: 55.83, Strike-Rate 129.34, 58 fours, 23 sixes)

Purple Cap – Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals (30 wickets, Economy rate 8.34, Average: 18.26, Strike Rate: 13.13)



‘Powerplayer’ of the season – Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians (25 wickets, in Powerplay: 16)

Most Sixes – Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians (30)

Super-striker of the season – Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians (Strike rate – 191.42)

Game-changer of the season – KL Rahul of Kings XI Punjab (976 IPL Fantasy Points)

IPL 2020 Fairplay Award – Mumbai Indians

Emerging Player Award – Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore (15 matches, 473 runs, five half-centuries)

