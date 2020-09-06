IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Chennai Super Kings - Date, Time, Venue of all matches and CSK full squad

Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh may have decided to pull out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons but Chennai Super Kings are still a formidable force to reckon with. All doubts about their on-time start of IPL 2020 due to Covid-positive cases were erased when BCCI released the full schedule of IPL on Sunday to confirm that they will take Mumbai Indians in the first match of the tournament.

MS Dhoni led his team to yet another final but their old nemesis, Mumbai Indians, managed to stop them again. This was CSK’s fifth loss in an IPL final and third at the hands of MI. With the team managing to keep its core intact, CSK will once again be a serious challenger for the title. As has been the case in the past few auctions, CSK didn’t spend a lot. Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood and England’s Sam Curran were brought in, along with veteran leg spinner Piyush Chawla.

CSK full schedule for IPL 2020

CSK squad for IPL 2020: Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, MS Dhoni (c), Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore