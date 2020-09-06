Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Chennai Super Kings - Date, Time, Venue of all matches and CSK full squad

IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Chennai Super Kings - Date, Time, Venue of all matches and CSK full squad

CSK IPL 2020 full schedule: Chennai Super Kings will play the tournament opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 18:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chennai Super Kings will play the tournament opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on September 19. (PTI)

Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh may have decided to pull out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons but Chennai Super Kings are still a formidable force to reckon with. All doubts about their on-time start of IPL 2020 due to Covid-positive cases were erased when BCCI released the full schedule of IPL on Sunday to confirm that they will take Mumbai Indians in the first match of the tournament.

MS Dhoni led his team to yet another final but their old nemesis, Mumbai Indians, managed to stop them again. This was CSK’s fifth loss in an IPL final and third at the hands of MI. With the team managing to keep its core intact, CSK will once again be a serious challenger for the title. As has been the case in the past few auctions, CSK didn’t spend a lot. Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood and England’s Sam Curran were brought in, along with veteran leg spinner Piyush Chawla.

CSK full schedule for IPL 2020

 

CSK squad for IPL 2020: Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, MS Dhoni (c), Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB to question Rhea Chakraborty again on Monday
Sep 06, 2020 18:47 IST
India must hold Facebook accountable
Sep 06, 2020 10:27 IST
‘Dawood gang member’ calls up Thackeray, security beefed up at CM’s house
Sep 06, 2020 18:43 IST
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Sep 06, 2020 14:02 IST

latest news

Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB to question Rhea Chakraborty again on Monday
Sep 06, 2020 18:47 IST
Himachal: Veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar shoots off letter to Maha CM, seeks security for Kangana
Sep 06, 2020 18:45 IST
This dog is ‘winking’ its way into netizens’ hearts
Sep 06, 2020 18:40 IST
AAP MLA Arora opposes night curfew, weekend lockdown
Sep 06, 2020 18:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.