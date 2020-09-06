Sections
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Rajasthan Royals - Date, Time, Venue of all matches

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 17:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Rajasthan Royals in training. (Rajasthan Royals/Twitter)

After the historic triumph in the inaugural season, Rajasthan Royals have not been able to leave a stamp on the competition. However, they have always had a good squad at their disposal but have slipped at crucial moments and this has cost them dear. However, this season could be different as they have snapped up key players and their biggest strength is their overseas contingent.

Led by Steve Smith, and with players such as Ben Stokes, David Miller and Robin Uthappa, RR looks like a solid unit this year, and will be eager to get back to the glory of the young days.

Here is a look at RR’s full schedule:

Rajasthan Royals Full Schedule. ( Rajasthan Royals/Twitter )

The 13th edition of IPL kicks off from September 19th in the UAE.



