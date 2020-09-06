IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date, Time, Venue of all matches and RCB full squad

Sections
RCB IPL 2020 full schedule: Royal Challengers Bangalore will open their account against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21 in Dubai.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 17:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Royal Challengers Bangalore will open their account against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21 in Dubai. (Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)

The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have always been regarded as one of the most glamorous outfits in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but they also carry the tag of underachievers because of the fact that they have never won the title despite reaching the final on three occasions. RCB are yet to win the IPL. They did come close thrice, finishing runners-up in 2009, 2011 and 2016, and were also third in two editions (2010 and 2015).

RCB would hope to turn things around this year when they start their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21 in Dubai.

Here is RCB’s full schedule of IPL 2020

 

RCB Full Squad for IPL 2020:



Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa (as replacement of Kane Richardson), Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahamad

