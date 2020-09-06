IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date, Time, Venue of all matches

The Sunrisers have retained most of their core players and have also appointed David Warner as the captain of the side. Warner and Bairstow have forged a sensational opening pair and with an in-form Manish Pandey to bolster the middle order, the side has a great chance to go all the way. Their biggest strength is their bowling attack as well as the presence of superb all-rounders in the arsenal.

Much like every year, SRH will enter the IPL as the dark horses of the tournament. It is a team that often misses the headlines, till the slowly and steadily make way to the final. But can they go one step further and lift the trophy this year? Time will tell.

Here is a look at Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Full Schedule:

September 21: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore, 19.30 IST, Dubai

September 26: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders, 19.30 IST, Abu Dhabi

September 29: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals, 19.30 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings, 19.30 IST, Dubai

October 4: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians, 15.30 IST, Sharjah

October 8: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab, 19.30 IST, Dubai

October 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals, 15.30 IST, Dubai

October 13: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings, 19.30 IST, Dubai

October 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders, 15.30 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 22: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals, 19.30 IST, Dubai

October 24: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab, 19.30 IST, Dubai

October 27: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals, 19.30 IST, Dubai

October 31: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore, 19.30 IST, Sharjah

November 3: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians, 19.30 IST, Sharjah