Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Future Group no longer part of central pool of sponsorship

IPL 2020: Future Group no longer part of central pool of sponsorship

Future Group has been forced to pull out as the company is reportedly on the verge of a takeover and has suffered losses due to the prevailing hostile economic climate in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 17:03 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 24, 2019, Chennai Super Kings cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Royal Challengers Bangalore cricket captain Virat Kohli (R) gesture beside IPL trophy (AFP)

Retail conglomerate Future Group, which is currently going through a restructuring phase, has pulled out of BCCI’s central sponsorship list for the Indian Premier League.

Future Group has been forced to pull out as the company is reportedly on the verge of a takeover and has suffered losses due to the prevailing hostile economic climate in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Yes, Future Group has pulled out of IPL central sponsorship and that’s the reason their logo has been removed from the IPL website. At this point of time, I won’t like to elaborate on the development,” a BCCI veteran confirmed the development to PTI.

Also Read | Full Coverage of IPL 2020



When a Future Group official was contacted, he refused comment but industry insiders confirmed that the pullout was on cards because of the financial health of the company.



“Future Group has been in bad shape since the start of Covid-19. It was bound to happen that they wouldn’t have been able to spend Rs 40 crore to be a part of BCCI’s central sponsorship pool. Hence, the pull-out is not a surprise,” the source said.

“Right now, the Future Group is going through a restructuring phase and there are talks with multi-national conglomerates about its potential takeover in the next few weeks. So sponsoring sporting events at the moment wasn’t top priority for Future Group,” he added.

Also Read | ‘Make it a free ball:’ Ashwin’s tweet sparks off debate among Ex-cricketers

It is learnt that education-technology company Unacademy, which lost the IPL title sponsorship bid to fantasy gaming firm Dream11, is in line to become one of the official sponsors along with credit card payment app Cred. As of now, the IPL website shows only four sponsors.

They are Dream11 as title sponsors along with Tata Motors (Altroz), PayTM and Ceat tyres.

The BCCI normally shares half of its central sponsorship kitty with the franchises.

However, with the title sponsorship amount reduced to nearly half (from Rs 440 crore from Vivo to Rs 222 crore of Dream11) and the subsequent pull-outs, the teams are set to get lesser than what they were earning earlier.

“We know it’s not an ideal situation but you can’t blame BCCI for this. There is a financial crisis. If franchises have earned and made gains during good times, they understand and stand by BCCI during troubled times,” a senior official of a franchise said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Patients take part in drawing contest at Covid hospital
Aug 24, 2020 17:00 IST
Longest river ropeway, across Brahmaputra, opens in Guwahati
Aug 24, 2020 17:00 IST
JEE main 2020: Subject-wise preparation strategy for the exam
Aug 24, 2020 16:56 IST
Adityanath orders increase in number of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients
Aug 24, 2020 16:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.