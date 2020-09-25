IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir explains what RCB captain Virat Kohli got wrong against KXIP

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a huge 97-run defeat against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League on Friday. With KL Rahul slamming an unbeaten 132 runs in 69 balls, KXIP set a target of 207 for RCB to chase. In response, the Virat Kohli-led side were bundled out for 109 in 17 overs.

One of the big moments of the match was when Kohli gave the ball to Shivam Dube in the final over of KXIP’s innings. Rahul was already batting at 100+ at the time, and was looking to punish any straying deliveries. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

The decision proved costly as Dube was smashed by two fours and two sixes in his over, and gave 23 runs away. Speaking on ESPNCricinfo’s analysis show T20 Time Out, former India cricketer and two-time IPL-winning captain Gautam Gambhir said that bowling Dube in the final over was a miscalculation by RCB captain Virat Kohli.

“I know Shivam Dube bowled really well in his first two overs. Yes, you would be tempted to give him a third over, but not the last over. When KL Rahul is already set and batting on 100+, you are walking on the edge, because that can happen,” Gambhir said.

“I would have Navdeep Saini or Dale Steyn bowling the last over, even though Steyn is not the best death over. But I would have given the last over to the best bowler of the team,” Gambhir said.

“You finished off Navdeep Saini in the 17th over. Probably, you could have used Umesh Yadav, who did not have the best of the days. But Shivam Dube bowling the last over was a bad calculation,” the former KKR captain added.

Gambhir also talked about the two dropped catches of KL Rahul and said that small mistakes can have big impact in T20 cricket.

“Had KL Rahul got out for 86-89, Kings XI woudl have scored 185, and chasing that would have been completely different gameplan for RCB. That is how it happened, that is what T20 cricket. Small mistakes can make a huge difference as well. It was a huge impact, especially from those results point of view,” he said.

RCB will next play against Mumbai Indians on Monday.