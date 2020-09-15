IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir explains why Mumbai Indians have ‘upper hand’ against Chennai Super Kings ahead of opening game

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League will start with a bang with long-time rivals Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in the opening encounter. Last year, it was Rohit Sharma-led MI that defeated MS Dhoni-led CSK by 1 run in the final to clinch the trophy. The yellow brigade will be eager to avenge the title loss and start the tournament on a positive note.

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, though, believes that it will be Mumbai Indians who may have the upper hand going into the first game against CSK. In the latest episode of Star Sports Cricket Connected chat show, Gambhir was asked about the latest chapter of CSK-MI rivalry.

“I am very excited to see how Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah will be bowling together with the new ball. Because Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult are world-class bowlers and both of them are wicket-taking options in T20 cricket. A left-arm seamer who brings the ball in for right-handers and Jasprit Bumrah who is unorthodox,” Gambhir said.

“It will be a huge challenge for Chennai Super Kings as they don’t have Suresh Raina at No.3, plus Shane Watson does not play much international cricket and has not played cricket for a long time, so how he plays against Bumrah and Trent Boult. We will also have to see with whom he would be opening the batting,” he further opined.

“I feel the Mumbai Indians have the upper hand if you see the balance and depth of the squad.” They have also added Trent Boult to their squad, who will give them a very good option,” Gambhir added.

“Because you want a bowler who can give you wickets with the new ball so that you can use Jasprit Bumrah in a different manner. So I will want to watch how these two perform, not only in the first match, but in the entire tournament,” Gambhir said.

Mumbai Indians will be looking to win their fifth IPL title when the tournament kicks off later this week. CSK, on the other hand, will be eager to forget about the pre-season and get things started on the right note in the tournament.