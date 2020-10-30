IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir names player who is going to ‘become one of the top-most all-rounders across formats’

Chennai Super Kings had a forgettable Indian Premier League season this year. For the first time in the history of the tournament, they haven’t managed to make it to the playoffs. Currently, they are the bottom-placed team in the tournament with just 10 points out of 13 games.

Most of the CSK players, including skipper MS Dhoni, were out of form this season. They looked rusty on the field and lacked consistency. Same went with the youngsters who failed to live upto the team management’s expectation.

Since the playoff doors are closed for MS Dhoni & Co, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir strongly believes that CSK need to have a revamped squad in the next edition. In a conversation with espncricinfo, the former KKR skipper said,

“They (CSK) have got age not on their side. They need to revamp the entire squad. There are guys in the squad who are talented but it’s difficult to continue with most of them. You might just see one or two faces but probably you would see a completely new CSK going into the auction in 2021.”

“CSK have a history of not being so active in the auction. They will probably be the most active team at the auction table. I’m sure you are going to see a good young side. There will a bit of experience but there will a lot of energy because I don’t see this current player continuing for a very long time,” he added.

IPL 2021 will have a mega auction where a majority of unretained player will go under the hammer. CSK will surely retain a couple of players from the present lot and Sam Curran will be one of them.

“There is a lot to be changed in the squad. The only silver-lining in this entire squad has been Sam Curran. He is someone I would definitely like to continue with because he is someone who is young and going to get better every year. He is probably going to become one of the top-most all-rounders across formats,” Gambhir told espncricinfo.

CSK won their second match in a row as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets on Thursday. Ruturaj Gaekwad scored 72 off 53 balls while Ravindra Jadeja provided the final flourish.