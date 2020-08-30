Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘Getting used to conditions’- Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians begin training in UAE

IPL 2020: ‘Getting used to conditions’- Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians begin training in UAE

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians’ began their training in UAE on Saturday evening with skipper Rohit Sharma also hitting the nets.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 09:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. (IPL)

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League is set to begin in less than a month and the excitement to see the biggest cricket stars return to action has already reached its peak. The defending champions Mumbai Indians led by captain Rohit Sharma and coach Mahela Jayawardene are pegged to be one of the favourites to win the title this year as well.

After completing all their quarantine and Covid-19 protocols, Mumbai Indians’ began their training in UAE on Saturday evening with skipper Rohit Sharma also hitting the nets.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Speaking in a video uploaded on Mumbai Indians’ Twitter handle, Rohit opened up on his experiences of the first training session in the country. “[It] feels good firstly just to be out here. Even though it’s only for an hour, but we will take it,” he said.

“It is pretty hot out here, so just making sure that you get use to the conditions, the pitches here and all of that. So [it will be] nice and easy the first few days,” the four-time IPL winning-captain further said.



Mumbai Indians’ allrounder Hardik Pandya, who has been one of the key players for the franchise, also said that he is excited for the tournament to begin. Pandya, who was seen stretching on the ground, said: “It’s a great feeling to come back on the field and do what we love the most. We are really excited and it [the training session] went really well,” he said.

Domestic veteran Suryakumar Yadav, who will once again be a part of Mumbai Indians’ team this year, further said: “It’s a great feeling to come back on the field and do what we love the most. We are really excited and it [the training session] went really well,” he said.

The IPL 2020 will kick off from September 19th in the UAE with the final set to be played on November 10th.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Unlock 4: Some educational institutes allowed to open, states can call 50% of staff
Aug 30, 2020 09:25 IST
BJP to observe ‘Seva Saptah’ to mark PM Modi’s 70th birthday on September 17
Aug 30, 2020 09:15 IST
Djokovic downs Raonic to clinch Western & Southern Open title
Aug 30, 2020 09:12 IST
Kriti Sanon pens cryptic post on karma: ‘You receive what you put out’
Aug 30, 2020 09:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.