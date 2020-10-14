IPL 2020: Graeme Swann explains why he is ‘definitely going with Sunrisers Hyderabad’ for playoffs

The Indian Premier League 2020 has reached the top second half of the stage where the return fixtures will now take place. This is the time when the conversations about points table, net run rate, and top-four teams start to emerge. There is time before a definitive call can be taken on the top four but as of now, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians look good to make it to the playoffs.

However, at the bottom-half of the table currently, lie Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, and Kings XI Punjab. All teams have had their share of ups and downs in the first-half of the tournament, and their fans will be hoping that the second half could bring change in form and fortunes.

Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann is a fan of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, and feels both teams can make it to the playoffs stage this season. On Tuesday, SRH were beaten by 20 runs by CSK, but have managed to hold on to their position of fifth on the points-table. CSK on the other hand, have moved a rank up to be placed sixth below SRH.

“I’m definitely going with Sunrisers Hyderabad cause Jonny Bairstow not only looks dapper with his ginger hair and the orange shirt, amazing, it shouldn’t go, but it does, but he’s also smashing it,” Swann vouched for SRH, while speaking on the Star Sports Cricket Connected Show.

“And my fourth team is going more with my heart than my head, Rajasthan Royals, Tewatia hit 5 sixes off that over and I fell for the Rajasthan Royals. They’ve lost all three games; they cannot get any worse. Ben Stokes is coming back. They are going to qualify.”

The Royals, who are currently placed seventh, play the Capitals in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.