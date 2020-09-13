Great opportunity to redeem himself: Srikkanth feels ‘determined’ CSK batsman can succeed in IPL 2020

The Chennai Super Kings will be looking for someone to fill Suresh Raina’s boots in the batting department at the Indian Premier League 2020. Raina is IPL’s second-highest run-scorer ever and has been an integral part of CSK’s team set-up for several years. This year he is set to miss out after travelling back home from UAE due to some personal reasons.

Raina has often steadied the ship for CSK in the past when they were in a precarious position while also providing impetus to the innings with his stroke-fill batting. CSK would be hopeful of someone to step up to the task in the 13th season of the IPL.

Former India batsman K Srikkanth believes it is the ideal opportunity for Murali Vijay to redeem himself in the IPL. Vijay returned to CSK in 2018 after turning out for other teams like KXIP and Delhi Daredevils. Srikkanth says he could be the one to take Raina’s place in the batting department.

“See, in my opinion, it’s a good opportunity for Vijay. He is determined. Whenever we met, he says he has been practising well and looking for opportunities to do well,” Srikkanth said in his YouTube show ‘Cheeky Cheeka’

“Don’t forget, Vijay is a big-match player, he can open with Shane Watson. it’s a great opportunity for him to redeem himself in the IPL. He has led sides like KXIP. Having played at that level, he would be keen to redeem himself.”

“I still believe this team is a good team. They will definitely reach the top 4. CSK have the experience. The overall strength of CSK is MS Dhoni leading and experience. Dhoni knows the formula of winning,” Srikkanth said.

Watson also talked about Raina’s departure, stating it would be hard to replace the batsman in the upcoming season due to his phenomenal record in the IPL. But he also feels Vijay is a capable batsman who has what it takes to perform for CSK in the UAE.

“No doubt he [Raina] is a big loss but we have got someone like Murali Vijay, who is a gun player. In T20 cricket, he has not got a lot of opportunities in the last few years. But he is a seriously good batsman. He was sitting on the sidelines last year, he might get more opportunities this year,” said Watson.