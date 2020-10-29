IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya, Chris Morris reprimanded for verbal exchange

Allrounders Hardik Pandya and Chris Morris have been reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Morris admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, while Pandya admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.20.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“Chris Morris, the Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder, has been reprimanded for breaching the Dream11 Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi. Mr Morris admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct,” a statement released by the IPL said.

Also Read | If he’s unwell, what is he doing inside the stadium,’ Virender Sehwag questions Rohit Sharma’s omission from Australia tour

“Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder, has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Abu Dhabi. Mr Pandya admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.20 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav steers MI home after Bumrah masterclass

“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.”

Pandya and Morris got at each other’s face and were involved in a verbal tiff during MI’s chase against RCB. Chasing 165 to win, the incident occurred in the 19th over, when MI needed to knock off 16 runs to remain at the top of the points table and take a huge step towards sealing a playoff berth.

Also Read | MS Dhoni’s men could throw spanner on Knight’s play-offs march

After the first three balls resulted in three runs, Pandya came on strike. Pandya got underneath a fuller delivery from Morris and the batsman dished out his version of the helicopter shot for a six over long on. Both players exchanged some words, which at the moment, did not look serious.

However, the next ball, Morris had Pandya out caught at extra cover where Mohammed Siraj took the catch. While on his way back to the change room, Pandya and Morris were at it again, with the MI allrounder pointing his fingers at Morris this time around.