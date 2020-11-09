IPL 2020: ‘Has become one of my favourites’ - Brian Lara names six most impressive young Indian batsmen of Indian Premier League

Over the years IPL has unearthed some of the most exciting talents who have gone on to serve Indian cricket in limited overs cricket. IPL 2020 in the UAE is no different. Youngsters have stepped up to not only ease the burden on the international stars but at times they have surpassed them with their performance in pressure situations.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, former West Indies captain Brian Lara was asked to throw some lights on the young Indian talent on display. The legendary left-hander named six young Indian batsmen who impressed him the most.

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson was the first name that Lara took. The Rajasthan Royals No. Set the tournament on fire by hitting 16 sixes in the first two matches of RR. He, however, lacked the consistency as the tournament progressed.

“I love Sanju’s ability, but I’m not sure I love the way he bats all the time. He has got tremendous ability, tremendous timing. He is an unbelievable player in terms of what his potential and range is, and the heights he can reach,” Lara said.

Suryakumar Yadav

The Mumbai Indians right-hander has so far scored 461 runs in 15 matches at an average of 41.90 scored at a strike rate of 148.23.

“Suryakumar Yadav has become one of my favourites. If your best player is not an opener, he has to bat at No.3. He can repair the damage if Mumbai lose an early wicket and continue the onslaught if he has to. I have enjoyed watching him play in this IPL,” Lara said.

Devdutt Padikkal

RCB’s highest run-scorer of the season Devdutt Padikkal was the next on Lara’s list.

“Padikkal has a lot of potential. I would like to see him change a few things though. Ultimately when I judge a batsman, I don’t want to see him play only the IPL or T20s, I want to see him play Test cricket as well. Padikkal will have to work a lot on his technique to survive in Test cricket. When there are three slips and a gully, and when there’s a man waiting for the hook shot. Maybe he has it. Maybe he is only playing his T20 version of the game and has a game for the longer version as well,” Lara added.

KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab captain and still the Orange Cap holder of IPL 2020 was named by Lara even though the West Indies great admitted that he is now an established international cricketer.

“KL Rahul for sure. I’ve always said he’s so good, what more can I say about him,” Lara said.

Priyam Garg

Former India U-19 captain and Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Priyam Garg too managed to grab Lara’s attention. “I think Priyam Garg has a lot of potential,” added Lara.

Abdul Samad

Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder Abdul Samad made his IPL debut this year for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was one of the surprise picks in Lara’s list of most impressive young Indian batsmen of IPL 2020