IPL 2020: ‘Have already spoken to Ricky Ponting on phone, it was a very interesting chat’ - R Ashwin

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting had earlier said that he would have a word with Ashwin over Mankad dismissal once joins the team.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 10:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Ricky Ponting and R Ashwin. (PTI/IPL/File)

Despite still nearly a month to go for the start of the 13th edition of Indian Premier League, the excitement among fans has already reached its peaks. The tournament always brings up new sets of discussions, debates and controversies alongside it, and this time, one has sprung up even before the start of IPL 2020.

The discussion is once again over the issue of ‘Mankad’ - a form of dismissal which was used by former Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin last year against Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler. The dismissal was seen as a controversial one with debate raging over whether it is within the ‘spirit of the game’ or not.

The same discussion has sprung up once again after in a recent interview on The Grade Cricketer Podcast, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting said that he would have a word with Ashwin over Mankad dismissal once he joins the team. Ashwin, who was traded to DC last year, in a recent video uploaded on Youtube, revealed that he has already spoken to Ponting over a phone call. 

Speaking on the first episode of his Youtube show ‘Hello Dubaiahh?’, Ashwin said that Ponting is still to reach Dubai, but the team will sit down with him for a chat once he arrives.



“Ricky Ponting hasn’t yet reached (Dubai). After he comes, we will sit for a chat with him. He said he wants to have a conversation. We have already spoken over the phone. It was a very interesting chat,” Ashwin said.

Without giving too much details of his conversation with Ponting, Ashwin said that the words from Australians sometimes get lost in translation.

“What happens sometimes is Australians’ messages in English get lost in translation and reach us with a different meaning. Even some of their jokes become news. That’s what it is and next week I will reveal a bit more about my conversation with Ricky,” Ashwin said.

The IPL 2020 will kick off from September 19th with the final to be played on November 10th. Delhi Capitals will be hoping to win their first title this year.

