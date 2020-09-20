IPL 2020: ‘Have told Ashwin I wouldn’t want him to Mankad’ - DC coach Ricky Ponting ahead of KXIP clash

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has reiterated that he has told his off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin that he does not want him to dismiss an opposition batsman by ‘Mankading’ him. The debate over the Mankad law has been going on for over a year since Ashwin used the rule to dismiss Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler in an IPL match last year. Ashwin was leading Kings XI Punjab at the time, and the moment led to widespread discussion on whether the Mankad rule is within the spirit of the game or not.

In a recent chat on InsideSport’s “Amstrad Face 2 Face Cricket Series” show, Ricky Ponting was questioned if he would want Ashwin to Mankad a batsman in the final over of the final game of the tournament with one wicket remaining. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

In his reply, Ponting cheekily said: “I am not going to ball Ashwin in the last over of the game.”

The fomer Australia captain went on: “We have spoken about it and I have told him my expectation that I wouldn’t want him to Mankad.”

He further explained that he does not approve of the law, and believes that the umpire should instead focus on ensuring that the batsman on the non-striker’s end is not cheating by stepping outside the crease.

“Although the Mankad is a very simple playing law in the game. It is one law I am not happy with and I am a part of the rules and law committee with the MCC. What we have to do is to stop batsmen from cheating which they tend to do in the death overs of the game.

“Umpires need to be a little cautious as well and need to get a signal in the ear from the third umpire to let the batsman know not to be cheating,” Ponting said.

Delhi Capitals will play their first IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Sunday.